President Kovind, PM Modi pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several union ministers on Wednesday paid tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary.
A prayer meeting was held at Sadaiv Atal – the memorial to Atal Bihari Vajpayee – to mark the birth anniversary of the former prime minister.
BJP veteran L K Advani, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and members of Vajpayee’s family were amongst those who paid tributes to the BJP leader amid the playing of hymns and devotional music.
The memorial was dedicated to the nation in December last year.
Vajpayee was born in 1924 in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. He died on August 16, 2018 at AIIMS here.
“Tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee , who is etched in the hearts of the countrymen, on his birth anniversary,” Modi wrote on Twitter. He also posted a brief video on Vajpayee, recalling his contributions to the country.
He also paid tributes to Madan Mohan Malaviya on his 158th birth anniversary. “A humble tribute to Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya ji on his birth anniversary, who dedicated his life to the service of Mother India,” Modi wrote on Twitter.
He said Malaviya played an important role in the freedom movement besides making invaluable contribution in the field of education. “His scholarship and ideals will always inspire the countrymen,” Modi said.
