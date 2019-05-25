President Trump and PM Modi to meet at G-20 Summit in June

Priority is to improve fuel efficiency in petrol engines: Maruti Suzuki's CV Raman
Maruti will stop producing diesel vehicles in the BS VI era but will keep an eye on customer reaction to ...
US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have agreed to meet at the G-20 Summit in Japan next month as both the leaders pledged to further strengthen the US-India strategic partnership and build on the achievements of the last two years.
Trump telephoned Modi to congratulate him on the historic electoral victory in the Lok Sabha polls, the White House said on Friday. Prime Minister Modi on Thursday led his Bharatiya Janata Party to a landmark victory for a second five-year term in office, winning 302 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha.
“The leaders look forward to seeing one another at the G-20 Summit in Osaka, where the US, India, and Japan will hold a trilateral meeting to pursue their shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the White House said.
The G-20 Summit meeting is slated for June 28 and 29.
Great election win
While speaking to reporters at the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One on his way to Japan, Trump said, “I just spoke to Prime Minister Modi and I gave him my warmest regards and congratulations. “I just conveyed congratulations on behalf of our country, myself and everybody. He had a great election win. He is a friend of mine. We have a very good relationship with India”.
In a tweet, later, Trump hailed Modi as a “great man and leader for the people of India“.”Just spoke to Prime Minister @NarendraModi where I congratulated him on his big political victory. He is a great man and leader for the people of India - they are lucky to have him!” he tweeted. The White House said that the President and Prime Minister pledged to continue to strengthen the United States-India strategic partnership, building on the achievements of the last two years.
US-India partnership
Earlier on Thursday, congratulating Prime Minister Modi on his “BIG” election victory on Twitter, Trump said that “great things” are in store for the Indo-US strategic ties under his second innings. “Great things are in store for the US-India partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm. I look forward to continuing our important work together!” Trump had said.
Modi had responded saying, “I too am looking forward to working closely with you for closer bilateral ties, which also augur well for global peace and prosperity.” The PM had also thanked US Vice President Mike Pence, who congratulated him saying he looked forward to working with India.
“Thank You @VP. This is a victory of democracy, which India and the US cherish. I will continue to promote our partnership with the US for peace and shared prosperity for our two countries and the world,” Modi tweeted on Friday.
