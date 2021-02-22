News

Puducherry Chief Minister Narayanasamy seeks confidence vote in Assembly

Press Trust of India Puducherry | Updated on February 22, 2021 Published on February 22, 2021

Criticises former Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for ‘conspiring’ against the government

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Monday sought a confidence vote for his government, as the territorial Assembly met for a special session for a floor test of his five-year-old government that has been reduced to a minority following resignations by ruling dispensation members.

Moving the motion, the Chief Minister told the Assembly that his government had the majority.

Apparently referring to former Lt Governor Kiran Bedi constantly being at loggerheads with him on administrative matters, he said he had, however, delivered for the union territory, including effectively handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

He lashed out at Bedi, saying she had “conspired” against the government on matters including revenue generation.

“Those rejected by the people conspired to topple our government but, we stayed firm due to our resilience,” he said.

Puducherry
