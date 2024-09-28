Following the overwhelming success of last year’s Pune Public Policy Festival (PPPF), the event’s organisers announced the second edition of the festival. This year’s event, centred on the theme of “India’s 10 Trillion-Dollar Economy in the Near Future,” will take place on January 11 and 12, 2025, at the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics on BMCC Road in Pune.

Organised by the city’s young experts and entrepreneurs, the festival will focus on critical social sector topics relevant to Pune’s future. Last year’s festival garnered an excellent response from students, researchers, educators, business professionals, policy experts, and policymakers from 12 cities across India.

The 2023 event featured a distinguished lineup of speakers, including Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, Member of the Economic Advisory Committee to the Prime Minister Shamika Ravi, Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Suman Berry, and former Foreign Secretary of India Vijay Gokhale.

Organisers of the festival have expressed excitement about the growing interest in the event from students and policy experts. The registration process for this year’s festival will commence soon.

The Pune Public Policy Festival aims to provide a platform for in-depth discussions on critical public policy issues within the social sector. The festival seeks to foster dialogues that contribute positively to societal development and support India’s economic goals. It will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, academics, and professionals to explore strategies and policies essential for India’s economic advancement.