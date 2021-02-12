News

Quake of 6.1 magnitude jolts north India

PTI | Updated on February 12, 2021 Published on February 12, 2021

New Delhi, February 12 A high intensity earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hit Delhi NCR and several other parts of north India on Friday night.

According to the National Centre for Sesimology, the epicentre of the quake was Amritsar.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km at 10.34 pm, it added.

However, there were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property.

