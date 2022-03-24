R Krishna Kumar appointed technology advisor to CMD and MD, JK Tyre

JK Tyre & Industries has appointed R. Krishna Kumar, Institute Professor, IIT Madras, as Technology Advisor to Chairman & Managing Director, Dr Raghupati Singhania and Managing Director Anshuman Singhania.

A renowned expert in vehicle dynamics and tyre technology, Krishna Kumar is not new to the JK Tyre family. He was instrumental in setting up the Raghupati Singhania Centre for Vehicle Dynamics and Tyre Mechanics at IIT Madras and driving it for the last 18 years. Working on future-ready technologies, his contribution to the company has been ‘precious’ over the years.

The company is proud to state that this deep and expansive research association with IIT Madras is one of India’s longest Academia-Industry collaborations, says a release.

Vehicle dynamics and tyre technology are rapidly changing, thanks to electric vehicles and safety and environmental concerns. The challenge is to come out with pre-emptive solutions. This calls for a nuanced, focussed and structured approach in all areas of technology development. This endeavour will get further boost with this strategic appointment of Prof. Krishna Kumar, the release said.