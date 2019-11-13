News

Rafale judgement: Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on pleas seeking review on Thursday

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 13, 2019 Published on November 13, 2019

File photo of a Rafale fighter jet   -  REUTERS

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Thursday its verdict on petitions seeking a review of its judgement giving a clean chit to the Modi government in the Rafale fighter jet deal with French firm Dassault Aviation.

On May 10, the apex court had reserved the decision on the pleas, including one filed by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan, seeking a re-examination of its findings that there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph is likely to pronounce verdicts on three review petitions filed by the trio, lawyer Vineet Dhandha and Aam Aadmi Party lawmaker Sanjay Singh.

On December 14, 2018, the apex court dismissed the petitions seeking an investigation into alleged irregularities in the Rs 58,000 crore deal.

defence equipment
defence contract
Supreme Court of India
