Nathuram Godse and Narendra Modi believe in the same ideology: Rahul Gandhi at Wayanad rally

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday compared Mahatma Gandhi assassin Nathuram Godse with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying both believed in the same ideology. He made these comments while leading a protest march against the amended Citizenship Act at Kalpetta in Wayanad district.
Rahul launched a scathing attack on Modi and said he was making Indians to prove that they are Indians. “Today, an ignorant man is trying to challenge Gandhi’s ideology. He is creating an atmosphere of hatred. The ideology is same. Nathuram Godse and Narendra Modi, they believe in the same ideology. There is no difference except that Modi does not have the guts to say he believes in the ideology of Godse,” the Wayanad MP said.
Attacking the Prime Minister on the new Citizenship Law, Rahul questioned Modi and asked who was he to ask Indians to prove that they were Indians. “Indians are being made to prove that they are Indians. Who is Narendra Modi to decide who is an Indian. Who gave Modi the licence to ask for my Indianness? I know I am an Indian and I don’t have to prove it to anyone. Likewise, 1.4 billion Indians do not have to prove that they are Indians,” he said.
Hundreds of Congress party workers took part in the 2 km-long “Save the Constitution” march, which began from the SKMJ High School in Wayanad, Rahul’s Lok Sabha constituency. Ramesh Chennithala, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, Mullappally Ramachandran, KPCC President, and K C Venugopal, AICC Secretary, were among the senior leaders who participated in the rally.
