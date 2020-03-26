Rahul Gandhi welcomes government’s financial assistance package for the poor

The Congress welcomed the financial package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman for poor people here on Thursday. The ₹1.7-lakh crore package is aimed at helping the poor take on possible economic distress due the Covid-19 lockdown.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the announcements are in the right direction. "The Government announcement today of a financial assistance package is the first step in the right direction. India owes a debt to its farmers, daily wage earners, labourers, women and the elderly, who are bearing the brunt of the ongoing lockdown," he said on Twitter.

Gandhi also requested urgent release of ₹2.66 crore from his MPLADS funds for the purchase of ventilators, testing kits, PPEs and other medical equipment.