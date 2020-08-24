Rajasthan’s livelihood and skills body inks pact with telecom skills council

In a bid to meet the skill-gap challenges and create new employment opportunities in the State, the Rajasthan Skill and Livelihood Development Corporation (RSLDC) has joined hands with the Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) to impart skill development programmes and provide placements in the telecom sector.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed last week between the two bodies under the recruit-train-deploy model developed by RSLDC.

Under the MoU, interested individuals between 18-35 years of age with high school education will be able to enrol in the programme. They will be provided skill training which will enable them to work at various levels in the sector. The TSSC is assuring 70 per cent placement for candidates who successfully complete the programme.

The TSSC will formulate skill development courses in accordance with qualification packs of the RSLDC and the National Occupational Standards approved by the National Skill Development Council. The TSSC — jointly set up by the Cellular Operators Association of India, the Indian Cellular Association, the Telecom Centres of Excellence, the Association of Unified Telecom Service Providers of India and the National Skill Development Corporation, generates skilled manpower in accordance with telecom sector needs.

Bishnu Charan Mallick, MD, RSLDC and Sudhir Jain, General Manager, TSSC, signed the agreement in presence of Neeraj K Pawan, Secretary, Labour and Skill Development, Government of Rajasthan.

“It is a great initiative for the State of Rajasthan, the youth will be provided skill and placement in the telecom sector. The trained youth would also be further facilitated in the course of their career under the programme,” said Pawan.

Under the Government of India’s ambitious BharatNet project to extend high-speed broadband services even in the rural areas, new job avenues are believed to increase in the sector.

The MoU aims to open up job opportunities in post-Covid scenario and the selection process will be linked with the Raj-Kaushal platform — a repository of State manpower that includes a large number of those who returned to Rajasthan during the lockdown period.