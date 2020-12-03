Rajinikanth to launch political party in January

After months of speculation, actor Rajinikanth has finally decided to take the political plunge. He will launch a political party in January. A formal announcement will be made on December 31, says a tweet by the actor.

In the Assembly elections in 2021, with the support of the people, the party will surely win and give Tamil Nadu a honest, transparent, corruption-free and no caste or creed spiritual politics. A miracle will surely happen, the tweet said.

The decision comes after the actor met the office bearers of Rajini Makkal Manram earlier this week to solicit their views after a letter written by him was leaked to the media. The letter talked about his health condition and doctor's advice against taking the political plunge.