Rajinikath offers mediation following Delhi violence

Tamil actor Rajinikanth has offered to mediate to bring peace between communities, following the Delhi violence. Rajnikanth, who had earlier lashed out at Centre for its mismanagement on Delhi violence, met a few leaders from a Muslim outfit at his residence on Sunday, as per a media report.

Hours after the meet, he tweeted: “I am willing to play any role in order to maintain peace in the country. I too agree with their (Muslim outfit leaders) comment that a country’s prime objective should be love, unity and peace.”

According to the Tamil Nadu Jama’athul Uama Sabai President KM Baqavi, Rajnikanth assured that he will do everything in his capacity to safeguard Muslim minority of the country, the report said.

In the wake of Delhi violence, the 69-year-old actor criticised Centre for not dealing with rioters with an iron fist. He also asked the BJP-led Centre to resign and go if they fail to tranquil the violence. He stated, “It is an intelligence failure and hence home ministry also failed. Protests can happen peacefully but not in a violent manner. If violence breaks out, it should be dealt with iron hands.”

He also slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that the state government is equally responsible for letting the situation aggravate in the national capital.

Lauding his comment, his contemporary Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan also supported Rajnikanth and said that he has chosen the right path.

The comments came as a surprise to critics who accuse Rajnikanth of maintaining a softer stance towards the BJP. Last month, Rajnikanth had extended his support to the contentious new citizenship amendment law saying that the drive is “very very essential” and should not be seen as anti-Muslim. He also said the central government might not withdraw the CAA as it had been passed by Parliament and okayed by the Supreme Court.