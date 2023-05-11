National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd (NIIFL) has appointed Rajiv Dhar, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer as the Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of NIIFL on an interim basis, effective May 11.

The planned succession follows Sujoy Bose’s request to relieve him from his current responsibilities as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, a position he held since 2016 in the company.

“Dhar, with over 30 years of experience, has been a critical member of the NIIFL Leadership Team since 2017. During this period, he has been instrumental in steering some of the key milestones and achievements of the company. He has served on the Investment Committee for all funds managed by NIIFL,” said a press statement.

Bose as its first CEO helped onboard over 20 premier global and institutional investors and partners, ensuring successful closure of the largest Indian Infrastructure Fund and the Fund of Funds with investments spanning across infrastructure and other sectors.

NIIFL manages over $4.3 billion of equity capital commitments across its three funds - Master Fund, Fund of Funds, and Strategic Opportunities Fund, each with a distinct investment strategy committed to support the country’s growth needs.