Parimal Nathwani, Rajya Sabha MP and director of Corporate Affairs at Reliance Industries, has said that with increasing numbers of Asiatic Lions, more safe zones should be created for the carnivore within Gujarat.

Nathwani said he has been visiting Gir sanctuary for 35 years and presented his recent book “Call of the Gir” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. Talking about his view and interactions with PM Modi, he said, “Gir has limited space. It cannot accommodate more than 60-65 of them. They have started migrating out (of the sanctuary). The lions are now present in 14 districts. In a spot like Pipavav port, there are more than 50 lions living. They can be spotted at Palitana, Khamba, Visavadar, Dhari and Amreli. They have reached the coast too, especially between Somnath and Chorwad. They have also reached places like Jamnagar.”

“They do not get the necessary space and so this is happening. So my suggestion to both the Government of India and Government of Gujarat is to create more sanctuaries including the one at Barda Hills near Porbandar,” he said in an interaction with media persons. Nathwani also suggested that the runway of Keshod airport be increased to 300 meters to allow larger aircraft carrying tourists to land. He, however, ruled out translocation of Asiatic Lions outside Gujarat. “I will personally not agree for it,” he said.

Nathwani also suggested that sanctuaries containing Asiatic Lions should have more grasslands instead of trees. “I have requested the government not to replant trees that have fallen during the last two cyclones in Gir. Instead, grass can be planted,” he added.