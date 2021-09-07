Ramesh Narayan to be inducted into AFAA Hall of Fame

Raymond So, Chairman, AFAA, said, “The AFAA Hall of Fame sets out to recognise the best of the very best. It’s for those who’ve defined a generation of advertising. Ramesh Narayan is a legend who has the ability to look past what’s good enough and focus on making everything better than it has to be.”

Srinivasan Swamy, the previous Chairman & World President, IAA Global, and Vice Chairman, AFAA, said, “ I do hope he will continue to guide the Asian industry the way he only can!”

Ramesh has been honoured with AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award, the International Advertising Association Global Champion Award, the Public Relations Society of India Special Award, the Association of Business Communicators of India Lifetime Achievement Award, and an induction into the Hall of Fame of the India Chapter of the IAA.