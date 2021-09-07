News

Ramesh Narayan to be inducted into AFAA Hall of Fame

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on September 07, 2021

Ramesh Narayan

The advertising doyen will be honoured at AdAsia 2021

Indian advertising doyen Ramesh Narayan will be inducted into the Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA) Hall of Fame at AdAsia 2021 slated to be held on December 3,4.

Raymond So, Chairman, AFAA, said, “The AFAA Hall of Fame sets out to recognise the best of the very best. It’s for those who’ve defined a generation of advertising. Ramesh Narayan is a legend who has the ability to look past what’s good enough and focus on making everything better than it has to be.”

Also read: ‘Despite digital, core of ad industry is ideas and creativity’

Srinivasan Swamy, the previous Chairman & World President, IAA Global, and Vice Chairman, AFAA, said, “ I do hope he will continue to guide the Asian industry the way he only can!”

Ramesh has been honoured with AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award, the International Advertising Association Global Champion Award, the Public Relations Society of India Special Award, the Association of Business Communicators of India Lifetime Achievement Award, and an induction into the Hall of Fame of the India Chapter of the IAA.

Published on September 07, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

award and honour
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like