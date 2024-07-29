The Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry has elected Ramkumar Shankar, Managing Director, Chemplast Sanmar Ltd as the President of the Chamber and A Viswanathan, President, Delphi TVS Technologies Ltd as the Vice President.

They were elected at the 188th Annual General Meeting of Madras Chamber of Commerce & Industry held on Monday, according to a statement.

The Madras Chamber is conscious of its responsibility to its members and the broader goal of industrial development in Tamil Nadu. We will continue our efforts to ensure our state progresses towards becoming the leading state in India, said Shankar.

