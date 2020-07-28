Ranjan Pai new President of MAHE Trust

Ranjan Pai, Chairman of MEMG (Manipal Education and Medical Group), has taken over as President of MAHE (Manipal Academy of Higher Education) Trust from his father Ramdas M Pai. His father was the founder President of MAHE Trust for 27 years.

Ranjan Pai has also taken over as the Registrar of Academy of General Education (AGE), Manipal. AGE was started by his grandfather, TMA Pai, founder of Manipal group of institutions in 1942.

Ramdas M Pai was the Registrar of AGE from January 2009 to July 2018. AGE is the mother of all the educational and healthcare institutions started by Manipal Group.

A press statement said here on Tuesday that for the last two decades Ranjan Pai has worked closely with Ramdas Pai and other top leadership of MAHE on strategy, campus development, employee welfare, compensation and new branch campuses expansion. Ranjan Pai has been on the MAHE Board of Management and Trust from 2004 onwards.

With expansion plans in the private education and healthcare sectors, he invited private equity investment in the group companies in 2005. In a span of a decade-and-a-half this has led to its businesses being valued highly and which continue to be attractive magnets for private equity investors, it said, adding that expansion into health insurance and acquisition of hospitals has given the Group a dominant national presence in healthcare.