Ranjan Pai new President of MAHE Trust

Publishing in the time of a pandemic
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Ranjan Pai, Chairman of MEMG (Manipal Education and Medical Group), has taken over as President of MAHE (Manipal Academy of Higher Education) Trust from his father Ramdas M Pai. His father was the founder President of MAHE Trust for 27 years.
Ranjan Pai has also taken over as the Registrar of Academy of General Education (AGE), Manipal. AGE was started by his grandfather, TMA Pai, founder of Manipal group of institutions in 1942.
Ramdas M Pai was the Registrar of AGE from January 2009 to July 2018. AGE is the mother of all the educational and healthcare institutions started by Manipal Group.
A press statement said here on Tuesday that for the last two decades Ranjan Pai has worked closely with Ramdas Pai and other top leadership of MAHE on strategy, campus development, employee welfare, compensation and new branch campuses expansion. Ranjan Pai has been on the MAHE Board of Management and Trust from 2004 onwards.
With expansion plans in the private education and healthcare sectors, he invited private equity investment in the group companies in 2005. In a span of a decade-and-a-half this has led to its businesses being valued highly and which continue to be attractive magnets for private equity investors, it said, adding that expansion into health insurance and acquisition of hospitals has given the Group a dominant national presence in healthcare.
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
In Himachal Pradesh, the scheme comes as a breather to those who lost their jobs
Covid disrupts lives of young women from North-East who’ve had to leave their jobs and go back home
Government employees get full tax exemption on quitting, while others get only a partial tax break
With proper planning, discipline in execution, and continuous monitoring, achievement of goals should be ...
Analysis of data from over 50 years shows that only gold moves inversely when equity markets record steep ...
The bellwether indices extended their strong surge over the past week, but face hurdles
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...