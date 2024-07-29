Ashar Group has sold 500 units of its latest residential project, ‘Ashar Merac,’ within five weeks of its launch on June 8. The sales translate to a revenue of over ₹550 crore.

Located in ShreeNagar, also known as Mulund-Thane Corridor, the starting price for a flat in the project was at ₹80 lakh.

Ajay Ashar, Chairman of Ashar Group, said the sale of 500 units in the first phase of 850 units within a short period of time reflects the growing demand for quality homes and the trust of customers in the Group.

The project designed by Padma Bhushan Hafeez Contractor offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom residences, with sales of 1 and 2 BHK reaching 55 per cent and 45 per cent of homes on offer, while 3 BHK has touched 60 per cent.

Ayushi Ashar, Director, Ashar Group, said that the company is committed to delivering over 25 lakh sqft of premium real estate over the next five years to enhance the living experience in this vibrant community.

The project’s RERA certification and scheduled possession in 2028 further ensure transparency and reliability for homebuyers.