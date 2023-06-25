Realty firm Ashiana Housing has clocked a more than two-fold jump in its sales bookings to ₹1,313.43 crore in the last fiscal on strong housing demand.
Sales bookings of Delhi-based Ashiana Housing, which specialises in senior living, stood at ₹573.25 crore in the 2021-22 fiscal.
According to an investor's presentation, sales bookings in volume terms rose 75 per cent to 25.86 lakh square feet during 2022-23 from 14.76 lakh square feet in the preceding fiscal.
Sales price improved by 31 per cent to ₹5,080 per square foot in FY23 from ₹3,883 per square foot in the previous fiscal, driven by "increasing prices across projects and changing mix towards higher priced projects".
- Also Read: Office space in demand. Grade A office space in top six cities seen at 1 billion square feet by 2030
The company constructed nearly 17 million square feet area in the last fiscal.
During 2022-23, Ashiana Housing launched five new projects and eight new phases in existing projects, totalling 29.46 lakh square feet of area.
Recently, Ashiana Housing announced an investment of ₹275 crore to develop a housing project in Pune for senior citizens.
The project spread over 11.93 acres will be developed in four phases.
- Also Read: ‘India-Africa Growth’. Indian companies look at $176-bn investments on infra development in Africa: Afcons
On financial performance, Ashiana Housing's sales and other income rose to ₹425.19 crore last fiscal from ₹233.59 crore in FY22.
Its net profit stood at ₹27.88 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal against a net loss of ₹7.04 crore.
Ashiana Housing is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It has a presence in Gurugram, Jaipur, Bjiwadi, Jodhpur, Chennai, Pune and Jamshedpur property markets. It is listed on stock exchanges.