Brigade Group to organise ‘Virtual Property Expo’ on August 15–16

Can money make the waste go round?
Funding could be the key to better urban waste management
Bengaluru-based real estate developer Brigade Group is to conduct the first ‘Virtual Property Expo’ on August 15–16 which will be open to buyers between 10 am and 7 pm on both the days.
“While we have conducted many online exhibitions in the past, this virtual expo will be different from the regular online exhibitions. This will be the first of its kind by any developer in the country, where the experience of going through an expo will be simulated virtually with specific stalls for our various projects, similar to an on-ground event,” said a company release.
The expo is expected to showcase the company's 30-plus residential properties across Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Chennai.
Various offers like flexible payment plans, free interiors and price protection specifically address the current situation of uncertainty and at the same time give the discerned buyers an opportunity to own a dream home.
The company release said that every customer who books a home during the expo will get an assured gift worth ₹40,000.
Commenting on the expo, Rajendra Joshi, CEO Residential, Brigade Group, said, “Brigade has been at the forefront of innovation and we are happy to bring to you India’s first virtual property Expo by a developer. We believe true freedom is having a home of your own and the aftermath of the pandemic has established that owning a home is better than dealing with the uncertainties of living in a rented accommodation. We invite you to choose your dream home during these two days.”
Funding could be the key to better urban waste management
Even as energy markets seem to be elbowing out coal, the privatisation of the industry is happening, says M ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Relatively lower credit ratings despite State government guarantee make the product suitable only for those ...
Investment of profit in capital gains bonds helps you save tax on long-term gains
₹1067 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1055104010801094 Fresh long positions can buy initiated with a stiff ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers at current levels. The ...
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...