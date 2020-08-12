Brigade Group to organise ‘Virtual Property Expo’ on August 15–16

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Brigade Group is to conduct the first ‘Virtual Property Expo’ on August 15–16 which will be open to buyers between 10 am and 7 pm on both the days.

“While we have conducted many online exhibitions in the past, this virtual expo will be different from the regular online exhibitions. This will be the first of its kind by any developer in the country, where the experience of going through an expo will be simulated virtually with specific stalls for our various projects, similar to an on-ground event,” said a company release.

The expo is expected to showcase the company's 30-plus residential properties across Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Chennai.

Various offers like flexible payment plans, free interiors and price protection specifically address the current situation of uncertainty and at the same time give the discerned buyers an opportunity to own a dream home.

The company release said that every customer who books a home during the expo will get an assured gift worth ₹40,000.

Commenting on the expo, Rajendra Joshi, CEO Residential, Brigade Group, said, “Brigade has been at the forefront of innovation and we are happy to bring to you India’s first virtual property Expo by a developer. We believe true freedom is having a home of your own and the aftermath of the pandemic has established that owning a home is better than dealing with the uncertainties of living in a rented accommodation. We invite you to choose your dream home during these two days.”