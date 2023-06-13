CBRE South Asia plans to expand its project management services to tier 2 cities and increase the headcount in this division by 30-40 per cent in 2023.

The company’s project management business portfolio exceeds 1 billion square ft, while capital spend in 2022 stood at $14 billion across segments such as residential, mixed-use, office, industrial and logistics, and education. The residential segment saw the highest spend at $5.8 billion, followed by mixed-use.

The property consultant said that the project management business division executed marquee projects for leading companies in IT/ITES, BFSI, manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing, among others, and has been associated with top occupiers, developers, and investors in the country.

Present in the top 120 cities in the country, it plans to expand its services to other cities such as Kochi, Indore, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Coimbatore, and Jaipur.