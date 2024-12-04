Bengaluru-based Century Real Estate is projecting to achieve a sales target of ₹2,000 crore by the end of FY25, driven by new launches planned for the second half of the year.

The company reported ₹1,040 crore in sales for the first half of the fiscal year. The topline for Q2 stood at ₹507 crore.

Emphasising the expansion plans, Mahesh Prabhu, CEO, of Century Real Estate said, “Century is planning to expand with prime developments coming up in East & North Bengaluru later this year.”

Additionally, the company is planning to launch 8 projects spanning 55 acres in 18 months.

Founded in 1973, Century has a land bank of over 3,000 acres, and a development portfolio of over 20 million sqft, comprising premium residential and commercial assets like hotels, office buildings, residences, educational institutions, and integrated townships.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit