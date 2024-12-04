Bengaluru-based Century Real Estate is projecting to achieve a sales target of ₹2,000 crore by the end of FY25, driven by new launches planned for the second half of the year.

The company reported ₹1,040 crore in sales for the first half of the fiscal year. The topline for Q2 stood at ₹507 crore.

Emphasising the expansion plans, Mahesh Prabhu, CEO, of Century Real Estate said, “Century is planning to expand with prime developments coming up in East & North Bengaluru later this year.”

Additionally, the company is planning to launch 8 projects spanning 55 acres in 18 months.

Founded in 1973, Century has a land bank of over 3,000 acres, and a development portfolio of over 20 million sqft, comprising premium residential and commercial assets like hotels, office buildings, residences, educational institutions, and integrated townships.

