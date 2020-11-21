CREDAI: Dharani portal will streamline registration process

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) Hyderabad has welcomed the new property registration portal ‘Dharani’ of the Telangana Government which seeks to streamline the operations in the real estate sector and usher in ease of doing business.

The new software has been developed under the guidance of the State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and his team. The property portal goes live on November 23, 2020.

The new Integrated Land Records Management System (Dharani), combines Land administration and Registration services for all land parcels. It discharges all land-related functions in an integrated, efficient, and effective manner on a near real-time basis and provides a GIS system that includes a visual representation of the land record data.

The Dharani system is seen to transform the property registration and record-keeping mechanism by providing a unique code to each property, bringing in transparency, smooth processing and documentation.

R K Rao, President CREDAI Hyderabad, in a statement said “We welcome the new online registration portal Dharani. The entire procedure related to registration of documents would be computerised and the new software will be useful for all the government departments across the state. Dharani will usher a new era in property document management in Telangana and speed up the revenue realisation for the government."

This portal is expected to make the process of registration easy and provide quality service to the citizens.