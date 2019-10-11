Real Estate

CREDAI wants clarity on compulsory registration of projects under RERA

Our Bureau Pune | Updated on October 11, 2019 Published on October 11, 2019

As it stands now, 22 States and 6 Union Territories have already notified their RERA rules, out of which 19 States have active online portals. Representative image

Seeks exemption for projects that have received completion/occupancy certificate prior to the Act

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI-Pune Metro) has said that Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) registration should not be made mandatory for housing projects that have got completion or occupancy certificate before implementation of the RERA Act in Maharashtra.

The RERA registration was not mandatory for the housing projects that had procured a completion certificate or occupancy certificate prior to the implementation of RERA Act.

But the latest circular from the Revenue and Forest Department has made it compulsory and has notified that no agreement for sale for any property would be registered without RERA registration. In a statement, CREDAI Pune said the new notification is causing confusion and hardship to the home-buyers, as the Sub Registrars Offices are refusing to register the documents. CREDAI-Pune Metro has sought clarifications from Anil Kawde, Inspector General of Registration and Collector of Stamps Maharashtra State and Gautam Chatterjee, Chairperson, MahaRERA on the issue.

Small projects

CREDAI- Pune Metro has asked to exempt the projects that have received completion certificate/ occupancy certificate prior to RERA coming in force in Maharashtra and also exempt RERA registration of projects with land area less than 500 sq mtrs and less than 8 units.

It also wants the projects that have received completion certificate/occupancy certificate and have now executed agreement to sale to be exempted and also relieve the plotting development projects where final N/A certificate or final approval is given to the layout by Authority prior to the implementation of RERA. CREDAI has also asked for resale of flats or apartments or plots wherein the developer is not a party in the document to be exempted.

