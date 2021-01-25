Dormant pre-Covid real estate deals get consummated

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Real estate activity has picked up momentum with unlocking of all activities across India. This has resulted in pre-Covid deals that were dormant to be consummated and new interest being generated in the market, said Ajay Sharma, Managing Director, Valuation Services-India, Colliers International.
“However, demand played a large factor in guiding the growth plans of occupiers and investors which is yet to reach pre-Covid levels,” he added.
As a result, the cap rates in commercial assets remained the same quarter on quarter (qoq), while the retail cap rates in some geographies showed upward movement indicating eroding value due to increased vacancies and rents being renegotiated.
Also read: The real estate market will remain robust in 2021
“The bright spot continues to be industrial assets, with the increase in interest resulting in rents modestly appreciating and vacancy levels holding in spite of new supply,” explained Sharma.
According to Siddhart Goel, Senior Director & Head of Research, Colliers India, “The commercial office market has started improving since Q3 2020, and we expect the market to recover post June 2021. We believe that demand for office space will be run by technology companies, especially for their global in-house centers.”
He further said “Suburban and peripheral office locations will continue to garner traction, and occupiers will look to adopt a hub and spoke model for ease of employees. While rentals have dropped in cities like Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune continue to be resilient.”
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
Marie leaned back in the chair, holding the brandy to her chest, the rain tapping on the windowpanes. She ...
The rain in Wales falls mainly in the plains...Wait, that is Spain. Let’s start again.Women in deep red ...
The coffee beans were soaked in rum casks:Food can be imported, books sent across seas — as touching rituals ...
That weekend came the news that Champa’s elder daughter was engaged, the proof arriving in the form of Jaimini ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...