Dwaraka Infrastructure, an office space provider, has opened Dwaraka Pride, a co-working space with a capacity of 620 seats at the IT hub of Madhapur in Hyderabad.

“We so far completed 13 projects with an aggregate office space of 3.2 lakh square feet and 6,500 seats,” said RS Pradeep Reddy, Managing Director of Dwaraka Infrastructure.

“Over 100 companies, including Swiggy, Ram Info, Tanla Solutions and Medicover Hospitals have taken space from us,” he said.

He further said that the company is working on six projects aggregating to two lakh square feet and 4,500 seats. “We are planning to complete the expansion by March 2024,” he added.

