The escalation of rental prices in Bengaluru is not a new problem; however, a recent tweet highlighting the difficulties of renting a property in the city has gained attention, stating a strange requirement of providing a 10 th–12 th grade mark sheet for renting a property. According to a Twitter user, his cousin’s profile was rejected by a landlord because he scored below 90 per cent score in 12 th grade.

Residential rental demand has soared in most cities ever since offices and schools reopened after the third Covid-19 wave in 2022, especially in the past year and particularly in the country’s IT/ITeS capital Bengaluru, which has seen skyrocketing rental values, noted a report by ANAROCK.

The tweet by user @kadaipaneeeer, which has already gained a million views, reads, “Marks don’t decide the future, but definitely decide whether you get a flat in Bengaluru or not.” He goes on to explain that his cousin, who is shifting from Canada for work, was looking for a flat.

"Marks don't decide your future, but it definitely decides whether you get a flat in banglore or not" pic.twitter.com/L0a9Sjms6d — Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) April 27, 2023

While businessline could not authenticate the claim made by the user, the tweet tweaked the relatability factor with fellow Twitter users, with many pouring in their reactions.

A user named @chiragkap replied to the viral text, saying, “real. my landlord strictly told me ki agar CGPA 8.5 se neeche gaya toh samaan pack karke pehli fursat m nikal jaana.” While someone else said, “Padhai likhai karo tabhi ghar bana paoge” papa was right.”

Not common practice

To understand the ongoing discussion, businessline spoke to a few brokers in the city to confirm the various requisites asked by landowners. A broker with the name Saaj Associates, who handles properties in areas such as Ulsoor, Indiranagar, said, “The landowners ask for the standard details—Aadhar card and salary proof—from the tenants, in my knowledge, education qualification isn’t a requisite.” Another broker, who requested anonymity, also refused educational qualifications as a requirement from landowners.

Lakshmi Narayan, a broker from Bengaluru, said, “The criteria of renting the apartment to only a person with a 90 percent or above score in their academics is irrelevant for renting a house to both students and working professionals.” According to him, demanding academic certificates is not commonly practiced in the city.

House owners refrain from renting the house to bachelors to avoid complaints from neighbours regarding loud music or parties until late at night, Narayan added. The general opinion is that they do not maintain the house well and often create nuisances.

According to the report, the monthly rents across prominent areas of the city show that Bengaluru’s Thanisandra Main Road and Marathahalli-ORR saw residential rental values zoom up by 24 per cent each between Q1 2022 and Q1 2023.

Average monthly rentals for a standard 2BHK home of 1,000 sq. ft. at Thanisandra Main Road increased from ₹21,000 per month in Q1 2022 to ₹26,000 per month in 2023. At Marathahalli-ORR, average monthly rentals increased from ₹22,500 per month last year to ₹28,000 per month in Q1 2023.