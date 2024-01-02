Godrej Properties has purchased a 4-acre land parcel in Bengaluru on an outright basis. The company is planning to develop a premium residential project at the site with a revenue potential of ₹1,000 crore from 7 lakh square feet area.

The acquisition of an additional 1 acre land will increase the estimated revenue from the project to ₹1250 crore, it said in an exchange filing.

The land is located in Yeshwanthpur near National Highway 75, one of the prime locations in Bengaluru. The area offers well-developed commercial and social infrastructure and is in proximity to Goraguntepalya and Peenya metro stations providing access to the Central Business District and other parts of Bengaluru.

“Yeshwanthpur is an important micro market for us, and we are happy to add this land parcel to our portfolio,” Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, said.

“This will further strengthen our presence in Bengaluru and complement our strategy of deepening our presence in key micro markets across India’s leading cities,” he added.