Bengaluru-based property developer Gopalan Enterprises is planning to triple its residential portfolio with 2 million square foot (msft) of launches scheduled for next year.
The developer currently has 1 msft in residential properties in Bengaluru. Observing the trend in residential real estate, C Prabhakar, Director of Gopalan Enterprises, told businessline, “The trend we see today is that people are willing to pay for luxury and comfort, not just for affordable housing. Importantly, they also value statutory compliance. We believe this trend will continue for the next few years, which is why we are ramping up our residential portfolio.”
With this expansion, Gopalan Enterprises aims to double its topline, targeting nearly ₹500 crore in revenue next year.
In addition to residential developments, Gopalan is also focusing on growing its commercial portfolio. The company, which develops office campuses in Bengaluru and Mysuru, plans to launch four new projects in FY26. Its commercial clients include major names such as TCS, Oracle, Samsung, Groupon, Harman, Alshaya and Medfin, among others.
Founded in 1984, Gopalan Enterprises initially focused on constructing individual houses before expanding into residential properties, commercial spaces, and various other sectors. Over time, the company has diversified into defence, semiconductor manufacturing, retail, education, aerospace, and copper manufacturing.
