HomeLane opens second centre in Hyderabad

Uber-performing Maserati SUV coming to India
To be one of the first righthand drive markets to get Levante Trofeo, the most powerful Maserati cars ever
HomeLane, an interior design brand, has launched a second experience centre in Hyderabad to offer personalised interior design solutions.
The design solutions created on Spacecraft, a tech-enabled design platform owned by HomeLane, helps customers collaborate with in-house designers to design and visualise ideas for their dream homes.
Srikanth Iyer, Founder & CEO, HomeLane, said, “Hyderabad has been a promising market for HomeLane and it is the second biggest city for us. The real estate boom in the city coupled with rapid urbanisation is enabling market expansion of the home interiors in the city. In 2019 alone, 27,000 homes will be handed over, thus creating a ₹1,500-crore market for home interiors. Our new experience centre will deliver technology-infused personalised design solutions for all customers.”
Founded in 2014, HomeLane.com is India’s fastest growing home interiors brand with presence in several cities.
Backed by Sequoia and Accel Partners, HomeLane.com has delivered over 4,500 projects in the last four years.
