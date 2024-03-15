IndoSpace, one of India’s largest industrial and logistics real estate developer, has launched its first in-city warehousing facility in Mumbai in the central suburb of Chembur.

The facility, called INLOGIS Chembur, spans over 1.5 lakh square feet and offers scalability options ranging from 5000 to 35,000 square feet, the company said in a statement.

The location is strategic as it connects South Mumbai, western suburbs, eastern suburbs, and Navi Mumbai, serving over half of Mumbai’s population and meeting the growing demand for quick and efficient urban distribution services. It is well connected to major transport routes like the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), Mumbai-Pune Expressway, JNPT Port, Easter Freeway, Eastern Expressway, and Airports, including the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Customers in the city increasingly prioritise speed, often preferring to pay more for quicker delivery services. INLOGIS Chembur has installed cargo elevators and docking stations designed for rapid servicing, resulting in improved dispatch lead times. INLOGIS Chembur targets pivotal sectors such as third-party logistics players, eCommerce, retail, and consumer durables.

INLOGIS Chembur is equipped with modern amenities, including EV charging stations, solar panels, and efficient waste management systems, reflecting IndoSpace’s commitment to sustainability. Further, the facility has parking spaces, freight lifts, security systems, and more. With easy accessibility to multiple modes of transportation, the facility will also create job opportunities for individuals from all corners of the city.