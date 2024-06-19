Landeed, a property title search engine platform, has raised funds from Paradigm Shift VC. The Hyderabad-based startup raised $8.3 million in a funding round led by Y Combinator, Draper Associates and Bayhouse Capital in in January 2023.

“The new capital will be utilised to increase Landeed’s product line and further enhance its workforce expansion to support its expansion plans in India and abroad,” Sanjay Mandava, Co-founder and CEO of Landeed, has said.

“We have registered over 5 million downloads, making it the largest title search engine in the country,” he said.

The startup allows property owners, agents, developers, and legal advisors to access real estate records for building, lending, and transacting properties.

“Over 100,000 property owners and agents have already utilised Landeed’s platform to buy, sell, and build real estate, underscoring the startup’s significant impact on the industry,” he said.

The startup recently launched an AI Property Analyser, which provides a complete ownership history of properties, from the initial owner to the most recent, including any transactions or encumbrances.

“Though we weren’t actively raising funds, we decided to move forward with their investment due to our strong relationship. We will use this additional resources to expand our consumer-side offerings and scale our engineering team,” Mandava said.