Prolance, a business-to-business platform for the interior industry, has launched Prolance Design Hub – an exclusive co-working space customised for interior design professionals in Hyderabad. The 11,500-sq ft facility comprises 4,500 sq ft of space where customers can access the latest materials sourced from the country’s top suppliers.

“There is ample room provided for private meetings and co-working, promoting collaboration,” Prolance Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Rama Harinath K, said.

“It is a physical space where interior designers and homeowners can touch and feel the material, view displays, work and collaborate,” he said.

“We have tied up with industry leaders such as Hafele, Hettich, Merino, Kessebohmer, Ebco, Wipro Home, and others,” he said.