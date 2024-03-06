Reloy is a unique, RERA-compliant business model built on revenues from homeowners’ love for real estate builders. Referral sales can only originate from happy homeowners, incentivizing builders to treat their homeowners better.

The platform manages close to 1.5 Lakh apartments coming up for possession, valued at Rs. 1.30 lakh cr+. Its clientele includes national partnerships with some of the biggest names in the industry, such as Godrej Properties, DLF, M3M, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, Kolte Patil, Embassy Residential, Mahindra Lifespaces, K Raheja Corp, Brigade, Piramal, Rohan Builders, L&T Realty, Arvind Smartspaces, Smartworld, JP Infra, BPTP, Purti Realty to name a few.

“We are thrilled to have achieved this milestone, which reflects the trust and confidence that our clients and partners place in us. Our focus on developing innovative customer loyalty programs has resonated well with the market, driving our success in referral sales,” said Akhil Saraf, Founder and CEO of Reloy.

Central to Reloy’s success is its extensive network of 30,000 channel partners, carefully selected for their commitment to excellence. These partners are vital in Reloy’s growth strategy, contributing to its outreach and influence in the real estate sector.