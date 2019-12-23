Realty firm Indiabulls sells assets in Gurugram, Mumbai to Blackstone for ₹810 cr

IFA Fund invests ₹28 cr in agritech co Ecozen
The Innovation in Food and Agriculture Fund (IFA Fund), managed by Sathguru Catalyzer Advisors, has invested ...
Realty firm Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd has agreed to sell commercial projects in Mumbai and Gurugram to global investment firm Blackstone for an enterprise value of ₹810.7 crore.
The Mumbai-based developer said that the company and its certain subsidiaries, have entered into definitive agreement(s) with entities controlled by The Blackstone Group to divest the entire stake in Mariana Infrastructure Limited (which owns commercial project at Gurugram) and the commercial assets/development at Mumbai, at an aggregate enterprise value of about ₹810.7 crore.
“Commercial assets/development at Mumbai is being divested through slump sale by the subsidiary of the company, which owns this Project, at an aggregate enterprise value of ₹675 crore,” the company said in a regulatory filing.
Indiabulls has been selling its completed as well as ongoing commercial assets to Blackstone to reduce its debt.
In June this year, Indiabulls Real Estate promoters had sold 14 per cent stake in the company through open market transactions to Embassy Group for ₹950 crore as part of its strategy to focus on financial services and exit the realty business.
The Innovation in Food and Agriculture Fund (IFA Fund), managed by Sathguru Catalyzer Advisors, has invested ...
Alteria’s debt funding for Stanza Venture debt firm Alteria Capital has provided debt financing of ₹40 crore ...
Sheroes is a women-only community platform that allows its members to do a lot of things
Baytree’s platform matches impact investors and ventures looking to raise funds
Flexible payouts, whole-life cover and guaranteed income among the attractions
The spot gold made a failed attempt last Friday to break out of the range between $1,450 and $1,480 an ...
None of the schemes worked wonders, nor did the plentiful rain help
Food prices see an uptick. Agri GDP is recovering, too. But if the government continues to push prices down ...
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...