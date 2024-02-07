Suraj Estate Developers Limited has launched a new residential project ‘Suraj Lumina’ at Mahim (West), Mumbai.

As per the company’s statement, the project comprises 35 units, including both 2BHK (ranging from 575 sq. ft to 622 sq. ft) and 3BHK (~882 sq. ft) configurations, with a total saleable carpet area of 22,376 sq ft. The gross development value estimated from the project is close to ₹100 crore. The project is expected to be completed by December 2028.

On the occasion of the launch, Rahul Thomas, Executive Director of Suraj Estate Developers, said, “We are delighted to add this landmark project to our portfolio of redevelopment projects in South Central Mumbai market, which has been integral to company’s history.”

The company’s stock rose 3.79 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹337.90 as of 9.52 am on Wednesday.