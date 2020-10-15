Telangana: Layout Regularization Scheme 2020 deadline extended to October 31

The Telangana Government has extended the deadline applying for layout regulation scheme 2020 up to October 31.

This scheme was announced to bring unplanned/unapproved/unauthorized layouts into the fold of planned, sustainable development and to provide basic facilities in these areas.

The Government had issued the ‘Telangana Regularization of Unapproved and Illegal Layout Rules 2020’ on August 31, 2020 introducing a Layout Regularization Scheme (LRS).

Under the above scheme rules, applications for regularization of plots/layouts are required to be filed either online or at Mee Seva centres. The last date for filing applications was set for October 31, 2020.

There has been a tremendous response to the scheme, and so far more than 19.33 lakh applications have been received including over 2.58 lakh applications which were received by 9.00 PM on Thursday.

However, representations have been received by government that due to recent heavy rains, there have disruptions in internet services and power supply at several locations due to which many people have not been able to file their applications. Consequently, there were requests to extend the last date for filing applications. The matter was reviewed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and a couple of other ministers including

Minister for MA&UD KT Rama Rao and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and it was decided to the extend the last date for filing applications under LRS to October 31, 2020, according to a statement from the Chief Secretary.