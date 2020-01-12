News

Republic Day: No flight operations for about 2 hours at Delhi airport on January 18, 20-24, 26

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 12, 2020 Published on January 12, 2020

No flight operations will take place for around an-hour-and-45-minutes at the Delhi International Airport on seven days -- January 18, 20-24 and 26 -- due to the Republic Day celebrations, said an official document on Sunday.

According to a notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Sunday, “no landing and take off” would be “permitted” at Delhi International Airport between 10.35 am and 12.15 pm on January 18, 20-24 and 26, due to “Republic Day Celebrations“.

Due to closure of airspace over Delhi on these days, flight operations of all airlines are likely to be impacted.

