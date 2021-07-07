Reshuffle: President accepts resignation of a dozen ministers

Ahead of the reshuffle scheduled on Wednesday evening, at least 12 ministers have resigned from the Council of Ministers. This includes six senior Cabinet members. President Ramnath Kovind accepted their resignations.

Leader of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha and Minister, Thawar Chand Gehlot, has resigned from the Cabinet and Rajya Sabha. He is being appointed as Governor of Karnataka.

Union Health Minister Harshavardhan has also resigned along with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Sadananda Gowda, has also resigned.

A communique from the Rashtrapati Bhawan said Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar have also put in their papers.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Labour, Santosh Gangwar, Ministers of State for Education, Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre, and Babul Supriyo, MoS Woman and Child Development Debasree Chaudhuri, MoS for MSMEs Pratap Singh Sarangi, and MoS Social Justice Rattan Lal Kataria have also resigned. Gangwar was apparently looking for an elevation with Cabinet rank.

The Prime Minister addressed a meeting of 30 BJP MPs and senior leaders of NDA allies such as JD(U), LJP and Apna Dal at his residence earlier on Wednesday, ahead of the Cabinet reshuffle scheduled at 6 pm. BJP top leaders such as Amit Shah and JP Nadda also attended the meeting held at the Prime Minister's residence. More than 40 ministers are likely to be sworn in in the evening.

BJP general secretary and senior MP, Bhupender Yadav, former Assam Chief Minister, Sarbanand Sonowal, MP in the Rajya Sabha and former minister in the Manmohan Singh Cabinet Jyotiraditya Scindia, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane and industrialist and politician, Rajeev Chandrasekhar,also met Modi at his residence,apparently after a direction from the Prime Minister's Office.

JD (U) leader in the Rajya Sabha, RCP Singh, and the new president of the LJP, Pashupati Nath Paras, brother of the party's founder Ram Vilas Paswan, have also interacted with the PM. The names of Bhiwandi MP, Kapil Patil, Apna Dal leader, Anupriya Patel, and MP from Uttarakhand, Ajay Bhatt, are also doing the rounds as they also came to meet Modi.

Ministers of State Anurag Thakur, Purshottam Rupala, Hardeep Puri, Mansukh Mandavia and G Kishen Reddy were also at Lok Kalyan Marg, expecting an elevation. BJP MPs Meenakshi Lekhi, Shobha Karadlaje, Pritam Munde and Santanu Thakur were also present in the meeting with Modi.