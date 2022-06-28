Resorcio to support Tamil medium high school students

Resorcio, a multilingual content aggregator start-up, today announced that it will support Tamil medium students of class 8-10 in overcoming the disruption caused by online classes as they return back to schools.

The Kerala-based ed-tech startup said educational material of the school curriculum will be made available, free of cost to the students on its website, it said its release.

Conceptualised as an online e-commerce bazaar, Resorcio allows users to create, buy and sell resources across various subjects in formats like audio, ppts and pdf.

Diverse topics

The platform has more than 35,000 unique content under diverse topics in varied formats with over 300 resources specifically in Tamil covering topics such as current affairs, history, art, culture, literature and science to name a few. It also has contents in English and regional content like Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Sanskrit and Arabic.

The ed-tech said since its inception in November 2021, it has clocked over three million unique visitors from across the globe and has crossed 90,000 registrations.

Almost 11 per cent of the total footfall on the platform been from Tamil Nadu, with majority of them from Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, Tiruchirapalli and Tirupur districts.

"Resorcio was founded with an objective to provide credible content to its users, given the upsurge of content marketplace. Each article uploaded on to the site undergoes an evaluation process with respect to aesthetics, plagiarism and facts to ensure credibility. We hope the education materials available on the platform will aid the students to prepare for their higher education and provide them insights on respective topics," Geethika Sudip, CEO & Founder, Resorcio, said.

The ed-tech startup recently onboarded Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan as an anchor investor.