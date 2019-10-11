News

RFL case: Delhi court grants 4-day custodial interrogation of Singh brothers, 3 others

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 11, 2019 Published on October 11, 2019

Shivinder Singh (left) and Malvinder Singh. File photo

A Delhi court Friday granted the police 4-day custody of former Fortis Healthcare promoters Malvinder Singh, his brother Shivinder and three others, arrested for allegedly misappropriating funds of Religare Finvest (RFL) and causing it losses of Rs 2,397 crore.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat allowed custodial interrogation of the five people arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police.

Malvinder (46) was arrested on Friday morning, while Shivinder (44), Sunil Godhwani (58), the former chairman and managing director of Religare Enterprises (REL), Kavi Arora (48) and Anil Saxena, who occupied important positions in REL and RFL, were arrested on Thursday by the EOW for allegedly diverting money and investing in other companies.

