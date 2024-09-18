Agitating junior doctors on Wednesday held the second round of talks with the West Bengal government to discuss the “unresolved” issues related to safety and security at the state-run hospitals and “prevailing threat culture”.

A delegation of agitating junior doctors reached the State secretariat, Nabanna, on Wednesday evening after Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, in a mail to the doctors, said he along with other members of a special task force will meet them at 06.30 p.m.

Earlier in the day, in a mail to Pant, the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front said, “In reference to our last meeting with our Hon’ble CM, we would like to reiterate there were certain key points regarding our five-point demands which were left unresolved... we would like to sit in a meeting with you and other members of the task force today regarding the same.”

‘Fear psychosis’

Notably, the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that they would “in principle” want to re-join work after over a month of protests against the gruesome rape and murder of their colleague at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital following assurance from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, but they are still haunted by a “fear psychosis”.

Meeting the demands of agitating junior doctors, the State government on Tuesday removed Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, Deputy Commissioner (North) Abhishek Gupta, Director of Medical Education (DME) Kaustav Nayak and Director of Health Services (DHS) Debashis Halder.

Banerjee agreed to remove the Kolkata Police chief, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (north division) and the two health department officials from their posts after a five-hour meeting with a delegation of the junior doctors at her residence in the city on Monday evening.

During the crucial meeting, the doctors stuck to their five-point demands, including removal of Vineet Goyal, Abhishek Gupta, Kaustav Nayak and Debashis Halder. Under the jurisdiction of Deputy Commissioner of Police (north division) falls RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the body of the on-duty junior doctor was found on August 9, triggering nationwide outrage.

The junior doctors said they will continue their sit-in and not join duty till all their demands are met.

