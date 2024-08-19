Doctors and advocates held protest marches in Kolkata on Monday, seeking justice for the gruesome rape and murder of a junior woman doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Hundreds of doctors, including Kunal Sarkar and Subarna Goswami who were asked by the Kolkata police to appear at the city’s police headquarters, staged a protest rally against the heinous crime against the on-duty doctor at the State-run hospital.

The police accused Sarkar and Goswami, the two prominent doctors, for revealing the victim’s identity and spreading misinformation, respectively, on social media. Both the doctors denied the allegations.

The agitating doctors alleged that the police were harassing Sarkar and Goswami to create fear among them. “But it will not work. More the police try to create fear among us, more we stage agitations against the gruesome rape and murder,” Goswami told the media.

Advocates of the Calcutta High Court held a separate protest march in Kolkata. “No mercy to rapist” and “Punish the real culprits”, read placards carried by several women advocates who were part of the march to protest against the rape and murder of the 31-year-old doctor.

The body of the junior doctor was found in the seminar room of the RG Kar Medical College on August 9.

On Monday, several former students of the State-run hospital joined the protest. A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) visited the residence of the victim.

The Calcutta High Court on August 13 transferred the investigation in the case to the CBI. The central investigating agency took custody of the prime accused, Sanjay Roy, a Kolkata Police civic volunteer and started questioning him.

The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the case. A three-judge Bench presided by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud will hear the matter on Tuesday.