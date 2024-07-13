Ramaiah Memorial Hospital (RMH), based in Bengaluru, has entered into a collaboration agreement today with New York-based Mount Sinai Hospital. This partnership aims to enhance healthcare services at RMH by leveraging Mount Sinai’s expertise in advanced healthcare and technologies.

Commenting on the collaboration, Dr Szabi Dorotovics, President of Mount Sinai International, said, “Together, we aim to provide the citizens of Bengaluru and the State of Karnataka with the global standards of healthcare, promoting wellness and prosperity.”

This collaboration formalizes Mount Sinai’s support to RMH in advancing clinical care, quality, research, and innovation across specialties like oncology, cardiology, neurosciences, and urology-nephrology. It also includes periodic reviews of complex clinical cases at Ramaiah to identify treatment options.

Dr S C Nagendra Swamy, President of Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, assures that this collaboration will not increase cost.

He further added, “Through our partnership with Mount Sinai Hospital New York, we will significantly enhance our role as a leading healthcare provider in the region. This collaboration will facilitate patient care, safety, and quality excellence, along with opportunities for medical research and continuous learning for our clinicians through virtual webinars, workshops, and on-site case reviews.”

The benefits of this partnership will extend to all Ramaiah Hospitals across South India and West Bengal, strengthening their capabilities in delivering advanced healthcare solutions.