Royal Aeronautical Society honour for DRDO chief G Satheesh Reddy

Royal Aeronautical Society (RAeS) London has conferred the Honorary Fellowship of the Society for the year 2019 to G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO.

Reddy is the first Indian recipient of this prestigious award in over 100 years.

The Society’s highest award is bestowed in recognition of Reddy’s pioneering technological contributions over the past three decades which has enabled the country to realise frontline military systems and world class missile technologies.

Reddy received the Honorary Fellowship during the Medals and Awards presentation ceremony in London.

Honorary Fellowship from RAeS is one of the world’s highest distinctions for aerospace achievement awarded for only the most exceptional contributions to the aerospace profession. It is considered as equivalent to the Nobel Prize in the aerospace domain.

The first Honorary Fellowship was awarded in the year 1917 and eminent persons have been conferred with this award which includes doyens of Aerospace such as Orville Wright, aviation pioneer known for inventing the airplane with his brother, Wilbur.

Reddy has made outstanding contributions to Defence Research and Development and is renowned for his pioneering contributions to the Indian defence and aerospace sector.

A visionary and an institution builder, he led the indigenous design, development and deployment of state-of-the-art mission critical aerospace technologies and advanced missile systems. These cutting edge technologies have been the backbone for key strategic programmes and other defence applications in India.

Reddy spearheaded Mission Shakti, the country’s first Anti-Satellite Missile Test mission, bolstered the Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) programme and successfully demonstrated missile interception capabilities at high altitudes.

He led the development of advanced avionics and achieved successful missions of long range Agni 5 strategic missile.