As the rumours spread about fuel scarcity in Mumbai, the police issued a statement assuring the public of ample fuel stocks in the city. Police urged citizens not to succumb to rumours circulating on social media and emphasised that security measures are in place for the safe transportation of fuel.

Truck and tanker drivers have called off their strike on Tuesday night, which was initially prompted by discontent over the heightened penalties for hit-and-run cases in the newly-implemented criminal code. The strike caused concerns of fuel shortages in Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra, leading to long queues at petrol pumps as residents rushed to secure fuel supplies.

On Tuesday, the strike had impacted fuel distribution in some regions, prompting government intervention. Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla engaged in a late-night meeting with representatives from the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), resulting in the transport body deciding to end the strike.

Also read: Adani-Hindenburg row: Supreme Court directs SEBI to probe if Hindenburg report violated law, caused harm to investors

However, not all parts of Maharashtra saw an end to the strike, as some truckers continued their protest, citing dissatisfaction with the government’s response to their concerns about the new criminal code.

State officials reported disruptions in the transportation of essential fuels such as petrol, diesel, kerosene, and LPG cylinders to dealers and consumers. The absence of drivers at fuel plants hindered the supply chain, causing temporary shortages. Authorities anticipated a return to normalcy as drivers resumed their duties, ensuring the resumption of fuel supplies.

While the immediate crisis in Mumbai seemed to have been averted with the conclusion of the strike, the lingering discontent among some truckers in other parts of Maharashtra highlighted ongoing challenges and the need for further dialogue between the government and transport associations.