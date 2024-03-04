Swedish defence firm Saab began constructing its facility in Haryana on Monday to produce a shoulder-fired Carl-Gustaf M4 weapon after receiving government approval for 100% FDI for the project.

The groundbreaking ceremony at the MET City at Jhajjar, Haryana, was held on Monday to set up the first-ever manufacturing facility outside Sweden, said Saab in a statement. After receiving approval for 100% foreign direct investment, Saab has established a new company, Saab FFVO India Pvt Ltd, which will fully own the new manufacturing facility and produce the Carl-Gustaf M4 weapon.

The production of Carl-Gustaf will begin next year. Through the Indian company, Saab also plans to export the Carl-Gustaf, and supply spares globally after meeting the Indian force’s requirements.

According to the company, the MET City at Jhajjar was chosen because the state has a strong industrial base of good potential partners and skilled employees. “I am proud to start constructing our first facility outside Sweden for Carl-Gustaf, a product that has a long history with the Indian Armed Forces. We look forward to starting production of our excellent product, now engineered and made in India”, says Görgen Johansson, Senior Vice President and Head of Saab’s business area Dynamics.

Saab stated it would partner with Indian suppliers and fully meet the requirements of “Make in India” for the systems manufactured in the facility. Saab has tied up with defence PSU Munitions India Limited and Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWEIL) for ammunition and manufacture of the weapon system.

At the new factory, Saab will deploy complex technologies, including the latest sighting technology and advanced carbon fibre winding, to manufacture Carl-Gustaf M4 for the Indian armed forces and components which may be included in other users’ systems, it pointed out.

The Indian Army has inducted certain numbers of the Carl-Gustaf system from the Swedish firm, which has been in service with the armed forces since 1976.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit