PRADAN (Professional Assistance for Development Action) in collaboration with Axis Bank Foundation, recently organised Samagam 2024, one of India’s premier social conclaves aimed at tackling the pressing issue of climate change. The event in New Delhi brought together policymakers, experts, and stakeholders to discuss the challenges posed by climate change in India and the urgent need for solutions to mitigate its impact.

India, now the third-largest emitter of carbon dioxide after the US and China, is facing unprecedented climatic changes. The country is grappling with erratic weather patterns, including unexpected rainfall, rising temperatures, and extreme events such as floods. These changes have a profound effect on India’s ecological balance and its agrarian economy.

Key discussions at Samagam 2024 focused on the country’s growing vulnerability to water scarcity, cyclones, landslides, and unpredictable weather patterns that are disrupting agriculture. The conclave highlighted that cyclones, once confined mainly to the eastern coast of India, are now increasingly impacting the western coast. Experts warn that if this trend continues, the strength of cyclones in the west could rival those in the east within the next decade.

Another significant concern raised at the conclave was the late onset and delayed withdrawal of monsoons, leading to disruptions in India’s agricultural calendar. Regions such as Rajasthan and Gujarat have experienced a 30 per cent increase in rainfall over recent years, exacerbating the challenge posed by changing weather patterns.

Under the theme Climate Change: Managing the Present, Gearing Up for the Future, Samagam 2024 has called for swift and collective action to mitigate climate impacts. Supported by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Mission Life, and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), the event fostered collaboration between multiple stakeholders to drive solutions aimed at improving climate resilience in the coming years.

Saroj Kumar Mahapatra, Executive Director of PRADAN, said, “Community stewardship is crucial in driving sustainable change. Through processes like GPDP (Gram panchayat development plan) around 100 million women, self-help groups (SHGs), and village organisations have been mobilised through flagship programmes such as DAY-NRLM; however, one thing is clear -- shifting the mindset of people is vital. It is important to harness collective efforts effectively and build a coalition that is essential to strengthen the entire ecosystem. Decentralised community actions, in collaboration with Panchayats in many places, is looking promising and many CSOs are already doing exceptional work there”

Dhruvi Shah, Executive Trustee and CEO of Axis Bank Foundation said, “Climate change resultant challenges are complex. It often calls for fundamental reforms at the grassroots. Grassroots centric actions can pave the path for sustainable changes. In rural India, the immediate priority is to secure seasonal incomes. And long-term engagement to improve the resilience of the landscape to ensure continuity of the ecosystem services. It is extremely vital for people, civil society organisations (CSOs), government and the private sector to meaningfully dialogue and work together.”