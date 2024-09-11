The strike by workers of Samsung India at Sunguwarchatiram, near Chennai, entered the third day on Wednesday. The striking workers are demanding wage revision and the right to form a union. Production has been significantly affected, the workers claimed. This is the first ever strike at the 16-year-old plant, which manufactures a range of consumer durables, including air-conditioners, refrigerators and washing machines.

Talks between the workers and the management on Tuesday evening failed to end the impasse as the management refused to yield to the workers’ demand. “We have put forth 33 demands to the management,” a representative of the workers said.

On Wednesday morning, over 400 workers assembled at a temporary shed about a kilometre from the plant.

Meanwhile, another round of talks with the management is expected on Friday evening.

Unionisation attempt

Striking under the banner of Samsung India Workers Union - CITU, the workers said the plant’s 1,700 employees are paid less than other industrial workers.

“For 16 years, these workers have been without a registered union, but the management’s attitude, prudishness, abusive practices and workload have prompted the workers to form a union,” says a strike notice.

The notice further alleges that since the formation of the union and its application for registration, the management has resorted to various forms of repression, including threats of dismissal of elected officials, and withholding transfers within the company. The integrity of the labour department itself has been questioned, the notice says.

Some workers remain isolated in dimly lit rooms all day, which is a gross violation of human rights and amounts to torture, the notice said.

Workers claimed the company has deployed hundreds of casual labourers and apprenticeships to keep the factory running. The production is just around 25 per cent, they said.

They further claimed that the management has formed a ‘Samsung Workers Welfare Federation’ and is urging them to sign up, but they have turned it down.

