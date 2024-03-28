The need of the hour for entrepreneurs is to undertake activities that significantly contribute to the welfare of society and the country. When working in any field, our guiding principles should be based on quality, values, and sustainability. It is important to internalize that prosperity goes far beyond financial gain, said Sanjay Kirloskar, Managing Director of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd., while delivering his keynote address as the chief guest of the Annual Awards Function of Deccan Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture Pune (DCCIA) held in Pune recently.

Kirloskar added, “Along with adopting updated technology and recognizing their capabilities, entrepreneurs should focus on productivity, prosperity, and stability. In today’s dynamic industrial landscape, there is a new start-up being established every day and I feel the only way to stay relevant for entrepreneurs is to embrace change and continue to learn each day.”

He said that along with emphasis on skill development, entrepreneurs should be prepared to experiment and take calculated risks. “ Today, the country offers newer diversity, and it needs to be accepted with collaboration and competition to move towards sustainable development. It is only through this that we can achieve social and environmental progress along with economic growth.” he added.

Inder Jain, the brain behind India’s largest Polymer compound manufacturing company, APPL Industries Ltd, was honoured with ‘The DCCIA - Lifetime Achievement Award 2023’. Diya Garware Ibanez was decorated with ‘The DCCIA Award for Excellence- Best Industrialist 2023, for her noteworthy contribution in transforming Garware Fulflex into a world-leading organization. Rear Admiral Purushottam Dutt Sharma (Retd) was honoured with ‘the DCCIA Pune Award for Excellence – Social Service 2023’ for his unwavering dedication spanning over 25 years towards community safety, wherein he trained over one million people in life-saving skills.

The ‘DCCIA Best HR Practices Award’ was bestowed upon Wika Instruments Pvt Ltd., while the ‘DCCIA Best Safety Practices Award’ was presented to ITC Ltd.

